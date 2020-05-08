iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 10,637.5% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.72. 1,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,814. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.63.

