iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sunburst Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,341,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

