iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,683 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.3% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,521,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,555,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,871,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.63. 3,778,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,540. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.