iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 48.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.81. 7,886,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,864,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

