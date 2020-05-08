iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 43,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 157,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,220,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,580. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

