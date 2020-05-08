iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,993,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,753 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

