iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC

TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477,764 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 14.1% of TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,696,000 after buying an additional 21,980,180 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,285,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,878 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.89. 26,171,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,366,574. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

