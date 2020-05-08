iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Decreased by TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC

TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266,065 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.8% of TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,300 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,352,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 36,875,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,648,258. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

