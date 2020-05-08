iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is HBC Financial Services PLLC’s Largest Position

HBC Financial Services PLLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 27.5% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $24,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,689,000 after buying an additional 1,905,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,386,000 after buying an additional 481,524 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,878,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,579,000 after buying an additional 392,075 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,230,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 307,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.92. 719,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,740. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

