iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.62 and its 200 day moving average is $167.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

