iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

IJS traded up $5.11 on Friday, hitting $112.28. 211,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day moving average is $140.11. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

