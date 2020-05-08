istar (NYSE:STAR) Shares Up 8.1%

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) shot up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.46, 489,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,014,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $725.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. istar had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 58.20%. The firm had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. Equities analysts expect that istar Inc will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of istar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,547,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in istar in the fourth quarter valued at $10,280,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in istar by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,612,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,941,000 after buying an additional 639,794 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of istar by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 571,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 372,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of istar by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 301,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 151,500 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About istar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

