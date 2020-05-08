ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ITVPY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of ITV PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITV PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ITVPY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. ITV PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

