J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.88% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $184,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.10. 540,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $122.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.18.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Argus raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

