J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 128.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,162 shares during the period. J M Smucker comprises approximately 2.5% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned 0.08% of J M Smucker worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,937,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,030,000 after buying an additional 237,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,131,000 after buying an additional 389,917 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,156,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after buying an additional 75,896 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after buying an additional 327,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,593,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $113.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,174. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.81. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

