Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $5.31 on Thursday, hitting $183.81. 721,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.70 and a 200 day moving average of $153.31. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $185.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,089 shares of company stock worth $2,392,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.