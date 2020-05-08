Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 915 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 27.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 192,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 41,415 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.8% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 195.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 523,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 273.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,349,000 after buying an additional 1,085,240 shares during the period.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. Raymond James lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,663. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.19. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

