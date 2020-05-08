Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,819 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,637,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.11. The stock had a trading volume of 660,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,461. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.94. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

