Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 1.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.07.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

