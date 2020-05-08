Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 76.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 543,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,768,000 after buying an additional 234,794 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,041,000 after buying an additional 69,171 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $7,254,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,951,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,485. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

