Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,933 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $1,325,000.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 691,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,496,090. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,431,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,131. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

