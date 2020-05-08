Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 65,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 121,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,302,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,940,422. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.76. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 33,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.