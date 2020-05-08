Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,580,701 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

