Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK lifted its position in Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Southern stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,347,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,703. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.