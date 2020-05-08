Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. 4,212,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,640,507. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

