Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,327,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,940,322. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

