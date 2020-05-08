Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $617,000 Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,038,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Altria Group stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,451,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,558. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

