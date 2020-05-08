Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after buying an additional 331,018 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,910,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,556. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

