Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Makes New $153,000 Investment in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Pure Cycle at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 342,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $3,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $269,390.00. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc acquired 13,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $125,268.08. Insiders acquired a total of 64,076 shares of company stock valued at $581,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

PCYO remained flat at $$10.04 during trading on Friday. 103,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,147. The company has a market cap of $236.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $13.83.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

