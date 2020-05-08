Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after buying an additional 1,241,210 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $71,369,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,050,000 after buying an additional 1,159,318 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,139,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,980,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

