Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.40. 1,130,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

