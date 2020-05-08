Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,448 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,625,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

