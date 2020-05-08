Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 454,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 75,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.11. 325,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,417. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18.

