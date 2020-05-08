Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 656 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth $5,562,210,000. State Street Corp grew its position in BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,430,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,009,000 after acquiring an additional 232,382 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in BP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in BP by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

BP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 8,204,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,744,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

