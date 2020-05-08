Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,844 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 368,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CFO Serena Wolfe bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,512,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,953,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.10. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The company had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.10%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.