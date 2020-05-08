Jacobs Engineering Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.

Jacobs Engineering has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Jacobs Engineering stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.55. 1,343,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,742. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $943,879.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on J shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.83.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

