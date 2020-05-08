Jacobs Engineering Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.
Jacobs Engineering has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.
Jacobs Engineering stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.55. 1,343,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,742. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $943,879.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on J shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.83.
About Jacobs Engineering
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.
