Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) PT Lowered to $100.00

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on J. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.97. 752,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,694. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $943,879.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

