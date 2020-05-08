Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) PT Lowered to $100.00

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on J. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.
Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.97. 752,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,694. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other Jacobs Engineering news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $943,879.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Jacobs Engineering Company Profile
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.
Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.