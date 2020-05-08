Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

Jacobs Engineering has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Shares of J traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.55. 1,343,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on J. William Blair began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.83.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $943,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

