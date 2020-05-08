JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Price Up 8.4%

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) traded up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71, 178,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 210,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Separately, ValuEngine raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a market cap of $24.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.14). JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 152.43% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $152.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 408,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,164,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

