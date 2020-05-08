Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Janus Henderson Group has a dividend payout ratio of 72.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

NYSE JHG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.53. 1,507,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,157. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $554.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. Citigroup raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

