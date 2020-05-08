Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.34. 719,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Jeld-Wen has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

