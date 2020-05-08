Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (9.46) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (5.30) (($0.07)) by GBX (4.16) (($0.05)), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:JOG traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 69 ($0.91). 282,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,487. Jersey Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of GBX 45.05 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 328 ($4.31). The company has a market cap of $15.11 million and a PE ratio of -9.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.90.

In other Jersey Oil and Gas news, insider Marcus John Gregory Stanton acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($17,890.03).

Jersey Oil and Gas plc is a United Kingdom-based exploration and production (E&P) company, which is focused on building a production in the North Sea. The Company owns an 18% interest in the P2170 Verbier licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, Inner Moray Firth in which the operator Statoil (U.K.) Limited owns a 70% interest and CIECO V&C (UK) Limited owns a 12% interest.

