Jibrel Network Price Tops $0.0285 on Major Exchanges (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $3,765.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Bibox and HitBTC. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.19 or 0.03460322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00054493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031607 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001675 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinrail and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

