JMP Securities Boosts Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $106.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

AVLR stock traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,246. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 0.79. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,080,853.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,894.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $1,091,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,417,223.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,643 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 68,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

