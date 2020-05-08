JMP Securities Cuts Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $65.00

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target dropped by analysts at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IART. BidaskClub raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of IART stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,667. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 90.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. Integra Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,067 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

