Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JLL traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.95. The stock had a trading volume of 400,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,126. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average is $147.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

