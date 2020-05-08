JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $725.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $675.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $532.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their price target on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.33.

EQIX stock traded down $8.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $675.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,824. Equinix has a 12 month low of $471.65 and a 12 month high of $715.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $636.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $596.83.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $10,566,068. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,381,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Equinix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,214,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,399,000 after buying an additional 89,188 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 85.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,025,000 after purchasing an additional 396,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

