JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $725.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $675.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $532.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their price target on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.33.
EQIX stock traded down $8.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $675.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,824. Equinix has a 12 month low of $471.65 and a 12 month high of $715.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $636.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $596.83.
In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $10,566,068. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,381,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Equinix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,214,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,399,000 after buying an additional 89,188 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 85.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,025,000 after purchasing an additional 396,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
