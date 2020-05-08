JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOJCY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820. FORTUM OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

