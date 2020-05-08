Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.8% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 95,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 16,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 210,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after buying an additional 80,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.64. 9,749,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,739,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

