Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $968,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $436.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,641,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474,450. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.89.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

